Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 16-17

Throughout greater Edmonds, Washington

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekend of Sept. 16 and 17, 2023

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Local artists in the Edmonds area open their private studios for the public to visit. This fun, self-guided community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists. Everyone is welcome!

Visit 39 Local Artists at 19 Studios

The 39 local artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour have been chosen based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. During the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17, the public can tour all 19 studios where the artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process. At some studios, artists will also be demonstrating techniques and how they create. Artists’ work, much of it available for purchase, is currently featured on each artist’s website. All artists’ websites can be reached via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

This year’s studio tour is made possible by the volunteer time of the participating artists, the generous financial contributions of sponsors, and funding from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation and the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund through the City of Edmonds Lodging Tax fund.

For further information:

Website (including tour map and links to artists’ websites): www.edmondsartstudiotour.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EdmondsArtStudioTour

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edmondsartstudiotour

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/edmondsartstudiotour

