Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Festival Foundation unveils exciting sponsorship packages for 2024

The Edmonds Art Festival Foundation has announced its exclusive sponsorship packages for the upcoming 2024 Edmonds Arts Festival. As a cherished supporter of the arts, you or your business can now be part of this vibrant celebration while gaining valuable exposure.

Exclusive Naming Rights and Banners

Our premier sponsorship levels grant you exclusive naming rights and prominent banners in key festival areas. These limited opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so act swiftly! Here are the exciting options:

Food Court: Your brand will shine as the exclusive sponsor of the Food Court, where hungry festival-goers gather to savor delicious treats. Choose from the Silver or Gold sponsorship level. Edmonds Plaza: Elevate your visibility by sponsoring the Edmonds Plaza, a central hub for Edmonds-based artists. Your brand’s banner will hang in this bustling space. Artist Booths: Showcase your commitment to creativity by sponsoring the Artist Booths area. Your brand will be prominently displayed alongside talented artists’ work. Gallery Arts: Align your brand with artistic excellence by sponsoring the Gallery Arts section. Your banner will greet visitors circulating our curated galleries. 8th Avenue Food Truck Court: Be the exclusive sponsor of the Food Truck Court, a hotspot for culinary delights. Your brand’s banner will be front and center. Kids Create: Support young artists and inspire creativity by sponsoring Kids Create. Your brand will be celebrated as a champion of imagination. Student Art Gallery: Encourage emerging talent by sponsoring the Student Art Gallery. Your banner will be a beacon for aspiring artists. Performing Arts Stage: Take center stage as the exclusive sponsor of our dynamic Performing Arts Stage. Your brand’s banner will be in the spotlight during captivating performances.

Not ready for exclusive naming rights? No worries! We offer a range of sponsorship levels to suit your budget and commitment:

Friend : $100

: $100 Supporter : $250

: $250 Patron : $500

: $500 Bronze Sponsor: $1,000

Additional Sponsorship Opportunities

You are also invited to become a sponsor for the Festival’s Juried Art Gallery Awards. By sponsoring an award, you’ll directly support artists and contribute to the vibrant arts community. Gallery awards are available in first, second and third place for the following categories, and range between $100 and $600. This is a great way to support the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation at a lower price point – and you can even purchase a gallery award in honor of a loved one!

Available Gallery Award Sponsorships:

1. Paintings

2. Mixed Media 2D

3. Sculpture

4. Photography

5. Artisan Works

6. Drawings

7. Digital Art

8. Miniatures

9. Prints

10. Small Artisan Works

Your name, business name or honoree will be prominently displayed as the presenting sponsor in the following ways:

– In the official festival program

– On a plaque next to the award-winning art

– On the festival website

Additionally, each sponsor will be recognized during the Gallery Arts Award Ceremony on Monday evening, June 10. Sponsors who purchase awards totaling $1,000 or more will also receive two tickets to the Celebrate Arts Party on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2024.

Why Sponsor the Edmonds Arts Festival?

Community Impact: Your sponsorship directly supports local artists, educational programs, and cultural enrichment.

Brand Exposure: Gain visibility among thousands of festival attendees, artists, and art enthusiasts.

Networking: Connect with fellow sponsors, artists, and community leaders.

Feel-Good Factor: Be part of an event that celebrates creativity, diversity, and the joy of art.

To secure your sponsorship or learn more, visit our website: Edmonds Arts Festival Sponsorship Levels.

About the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation: The Edmonds Art Festival Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the arts and fostering creativity in our community. Through our annual festival, scholarships, and outreach programs, we celebrate the transformative power of art.

Contact Information:

For inquiries or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Sponsorship Team.

Email: sponsorship@edmondsartsfoundation.org

Phone: 206-327-4045

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: Edmonds Arts Festival

Instagram: @edmondsartsfestival

Join us at the 2024 Edmonds Arts Festival June 14–16, 2024