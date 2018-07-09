Sponsor spotlight: Ed Dorame joins Caliber Home Loans

With over 23 years mortgage experience, Ed Dorame is excited to announce that he has joined the Caliber Home Loans team in Edmonds.

“Joining the Caliber Home Loans team has been a positive move not only for myself but for my clients and realtor partners as well,” Dorame said. “Caliber is the #1 overall volume mortgage lender in the United States, (2018 Mortgage Executive Magazine). They are also one of the premier purchase lenders in the Pacific NW, have great name recognition, state of the art mortgage technology, competitive rates, and will allow me to offer my clients more loan options and faster closings.

“I’ve loved living and working in Edmonds for the past nine years and being involved in our wonderful city. I’m looking forward to continuing my unparalleled service, with the added bonus of having the backing of Caliber, one of the leaders in the mortgage industry,” he added.

Prior to joining Caliber, Dorame owned the Edmonds net branch of Golden Empire Mortgage, and before that co-owned a successful mortgage broker company in Seattle from 2000-2009. Originally from Arizona, he attended Arizona State University and has a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Dorame also is a member of the Edmonds Diversity Commission, serving as one of its commissioners for the past three years, vice-chair in 2016 and co-chair in 2017. In addition, he belongs to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the GSBA (Greater Seattle Business Association).

Caliber Home Loans office is located on the corner of 3rd and Dayton at 155 3rd Ave. S., Suite 2, Edmonds, WA 98020. Contact Ed Dorame at 206-510-2118 or [email protected].