Sponsor spotlight: Eat at Banh Mi Bites in September, get a free coffee or milk tea

Banh Mi Bites opened in late April, located at 23601 56th Ave. W. #600, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Since opening, the Vietnamese restaurant has been constantly expanding their menu to meet customers demands. They have added Banh Mi Pork, Banh Mi Lemon Grass Chicken, Banh Mi Tofu, and more. They also added a lot of new drinks; the taste of the new Snow Teas will remind you of summer no matter what season it is.

On the restaurant’s success, owners Dinh and Ly said, “We are grateful for all the support, especially from the Mountlake Terrace community. We will always try to improve and add more to the menu. We hope you will continue to support us”.

As a token of appreciation, you can mention this story for a free Coffee or Milk Tea with your next purchase during the month of September 2018. Please note that the parking garage next to the restaurant is for retail, so feel free to park for 90 minutes.