Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab Roll the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab Roll featuring fresh crab with Chef Scotty’s special Cajun spice blend, lightly breaded and fried and served on a cornbread Kaiser roll with remoulade sauce, slaw and dill pickles.The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.