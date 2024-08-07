Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a taste of the Pacific Northwest at Scotty’s Food Truck this week with the Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad.
It features:
- Wild-caught Dungeness crab meat
- Crisp romaine lettuce
- Homemade Caesar dressing
- Freshly grated Parmesan
- Crunchy croutons
Savor the sweet, delicate flavor of Dungeness crab as it mingles with the creamy, garlicky notes of our signature Caesar dressing. Topped with crunchy croutons and a shower of Parmesan, this salad is a true Pacific Northwest delight.
Elevate your next meal with this restaurant-quality Dungeness Crab Caesar Salad. Whether you’re entertaining guests or treating yourself, this salad is sure to impress with its coastal-inspired flavors and luxurious texture.Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
