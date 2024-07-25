Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie back as the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Back by popular demand at Scotty’s Food Truck this week is the Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie. It features:

– Succulent Dungeness crab and juicy shrimp

– Crisp romaine, cool cucumber and juicy tomatoes

– Briny black olives and tangy pickled asparagus

– Topped with a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg

This hearty salad is a symphony of textures and flavors that will leave you feeling satisfied and refreshed. Treat yourself to the ultimate seafood experience.

Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.