Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes. The cakes include fresh Dungeness crab and wild Atlantic shrimp tossed with special seasonings, fried in a crispy breading and served with tartar sauce and fries.

See you at 5 Corners at the Calvary Church parking lot: Thursday-Saturday 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.