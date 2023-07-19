Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Dungeness Caesar Salad. Fresh Dungeness crab on a bed of crisp romaine, fresh grated parmigiana cheese, seasoned croutons and Caesar dressing.

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.