Sponsor spotlight: Do’s and don’ts to save on an outdoor lighting system

Outdoor lighting systems can be an incredibly valuable addition to your home and property. Not only do they aesthetically illuminate your business or home’s architecture, pathways, landscaping and driveway, they also provide additional safety and security. Dollar for dollar, adding outdoor lighting is one of the most cost-effective home improvement expenditures. Here are some things to consider to save on your outdoor lighting system.

Do use a reputable company whose sole focus is outdoor lighting. Not only do they have high-quality products, design and installation experience, they also provide a system warranty and regular maintenance. Plus, they will make sure you get the right amount of lighting your home needs so you don’t overspend.

Do request a complete lighting design for your property first and foremost. Most professional lighting companies will offer a thorough lighting plan for your home or business for free. If they charge for it, they will typically extend you a credit when they install your system.

Do have your lighting system installed in sections/stages if needed. If you aren’t able to have it all done at once due to budget, pending landscape work or other issues, ask your lighting professional what part of your property they can illuminate without making it look incomplete or “patchy.”

Don’t go with the cheapest lighting provider. While some companies may charge less than others, find out why. They often use lower-quality products, won’t provide maintenance or warranties, or they skip important installation steps, which costs more in repairs in the long run.

Don’t do it yourself (unless this is what you do for a living). While an above-average DIYer can purchase a system and put lights in the ground, rarely will they be happy with the results or longevity, resulting in additional repair or replacement costs.

Don’t use solar products (such as landscape lighting). Solar lights typically don’t provide a bright enough, warm light that will last for the duration of the night. Especially in the winter, when you need light the most, solar lights will typically only work for a few hours, leaving your home and pathways dark.

In summary, using a lighting professional will give you the best lighting effect for your money.You can do the installation in sections to help spread out the expenditure and your system will work faithfully for years with very little maintenance. For your free consultation and lighting estimate, reach out to us! We’d love to add you to our list of enthusiastic clients.

