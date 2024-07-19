Sponsor spotlight: Dispelling myths about ‘ADA’ and poor design appeal

How to Embrace and Elegantly Incorporate Universal Design into an Interior Space

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

When you hear “accessible” — often referred to as “ADA” — you might think of code requirements for commercial spaces. An example is a commercial restroom with large maneuvering space around the water closet, surrounded by an arrangement of grab bars along with an accessible hand sink. While these elements are crucial and mandated by code, my goal is to promote an open mindset, one that broadens the understanding of accessible design and its benefits for all, not just for those that are currently disabled. Perhaps, a more appropriate label is “universal design,” an approach that seamlessly integrates these code requirements with a focus to deliver improved aesthetics.

In addition to commercial settings, these guidelines can be translated into our homes to cater to diverse needs while considering future needs and aging-in-place.

It is important to understand that universal design and accessibility are not solely intended for individuals in wheelchairs, despite common misconceptions reinforced by signage illustrating a wheelchair symbol for accessible spaces like commercial restrooms. Spaces should cater to everyone as best as possible – whether you use a wheelchair, cane, crutches, scooter, or are visually impaired. Consideration should be made for other possible conditions or disabilities, whether experienced in the present day or in the future.

Historically, codes were established to prevent discrimination based on disability. In multifamily design, these requirements are outlined in The Fair Housing Act, enforced by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 addresses accessibility in public spaces, while The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) sets the standards for making these spaces accessible. Such standards are published by the International Code Council (ICC) and align with the International Building Code. Additionally, many states, cities, and counties have their own accessibility codes. Feeling confused? It’s best to leave these requirements to your architect and designer to ensure compliance, as permitting for multifamily and commercial projects involves inspections to check for accessibility and code compliance. Accessible commercial spaces enable everyone to engage in activities, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity.

While residential projects follow building codes for matters such as minimum shower size or fixture clearances in bathrooms, I recommend taking inspiration from more restrictive accessibility codes in the commercial realm and incorporating them strategically into homes as well. In residential design, adhering to universal design guidelines can impact everything from the layout of spaces — such as kitchens and bathrooms — to the selection and placement of appliances, plumbing, and other fixtures. The choice of finishes also plays a crucial role in slip resistance and how smoothly floor transitions meet, which is particularly crucial for wheelchair maneuverability and to minimize tripping hazards. Additional elements, such as bathroom accessories, switches and controls, and types of hardware and levers, are vital for daily operation within these spaces. One simple way to make your home more functional is to install blocking in walls for key areas such as bathtubs, showers and around water closets, then documenting locations for future grab bar installation. Such foresight enables users to age in place more safely.

Universal design elements should be seamlessly integrated into all spaces in a thoughtful and tasteful manner, avoiding any impression they are “different” or stand out as special accommodations. I highly recommend working with a cabinet supplier that constructs removable or retractable door cabinets that can provide knee or toe clearance at sinks or accommodate additional work surfaces. They visually appear no different than any other cabinet but allow for changing needs in the future.

Another approach is to incorporate aesthetically pleasing elements that promote universal design compliance. I’m pleased to see more retail sources offering attractive products for residential homeowners. For example, Rejuvenation offers a sleek, wall-mounted folding shower seat that exemplifies how accessibility can be both functional and attractive. Also, it’s time to move beyond the institutional-looking stainless steel grab bars commonly seen in commercial spaces. With the aesthetics significantly improving for grab bars, they are becoming more acceptable and widespread in homes as well, particularly in water closets and bathing areas. Kudos to the manufacturer Delta for offering a vast array of grab bar designs and finishes that enhance both functionality and style.

Please reach out to learn about additional products in the marketplace that offer more forward-thinking, accessible designs. Let’s make universal design more mainstream in our homes and bring more aesthetic appeal to commercial spaces by demanding vendors and suppliers offer more attractive accessible products and encouraging designers and architects to incorporate universal design practices with thoughtful design integration. I highly recommend utilizing a designer with commercial experience to gain a better understanding of accessibility code requirements. These elements should be considered during the design process, not as afterthoughts, to achieve a more cohesive, smart and effective design that caters to various needs today and in the future, both in residential and commercial settings.

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.