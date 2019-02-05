Sponsor spotlight: Discomfort due to hormonal changes? Visit Seattle Sexual Health Centers

Fluctuations in hormone levels can cause vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence, increased risk of urinary tract infection, and other physical symptoms. These symptoms can range in severity and often cause pain, both in general and during intercourse, making it seem impossible to engage in sexual intercourse without pain. Women who have just given birth or are going through menopause often experience a variety of unexpected hormone-related changes, which can greatly affect you emotionally as well as physically.

The good news is you don’t have to live with the discomfort that comes with these changes. Our sexual health professionals can provide innovative MonaLisa Touch laser treatments to women affected by Dyspareunia or other hormonal changes.

What Is MonaLisa Touch?

MonaLisa Touch harnesses the exact same laser technology commonly used for facial skin rejuvenation procedures and can help regenerate healthy tissue in the vaginal canal. MonaLisa Touch is a safe, innovative alternative to the commonly-prescribed surgical interventions and complex hormone replacement therapy that many women wish to avoid.

After just a few quick treatments, women experiencing pain or discomfort have reported improved feeling of sexual satisfaction and overall sexual health. The laser technology promotes new collagen, mucosa, and tissue growth in the vaginal wall and canal. This can also relieve urinary leakage and restore the vagina to its pre-menopausal state.

Conditions & Symptoms Treatable By MonaLisa Touch

Dyspareunia (Painful Intercourse)

Vulvovaginal Atrophy

Bladder Leakage

Overactive Bladder​

Vaginal Dryness

