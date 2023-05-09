Sponsor spotlight: Dental health tips from Lifetime Dentistry — cavities

Is getting cavities normal? Why do I have cavities?

Are you frustrated that you keep getting cavities and don’t know why? While proper diet and home care are important, there are other factors that can lead to cavities. At Lifetime Dentistry, we can help with this frustration.

As part of your thorough oral health evaluation, we routinely screen for the only two diseases of the mouth that are caused by bacteria: periodontal disease and dental caries (cavities). Cavity-causing bacteria live in your mouth for years but are held in balance by the natural protective factors in saliva. When these bacteria get out of balance, they produce disease by making acid. Additional acids from the foods we eat also help make an ideal environment for these cavity-causing bacteria to thrive.

Traditional dentistry has focused on repairing the damage from cavities by placing a filling in the tooth. At Lifetime Dentistry, our goal is to control the bacteria and stop the cycle of multiple fillings. Treating the bacteria and reducing the acids will prevent additional damage to your teeth.

The most natural protective factor is your own saliva. Having too little saliva can lead to increased risk of oral disease. Also, the ability of your saliva to do its job can be overwhelmed by high levels of bacteria, too frequent carbohydrate sources to feed the bacteria or too much acid in your diet. When your saliva’s protective factors become imbalanced with these other risk factors, the disease displays itself as cavities.

Call us at Lifetime Dentistry today at 425-775-3613 and learn more about how we can help you avoid unnecessary damage to your teeth from harmful oral bacteria. You don’t have to accept getting cavities as normal. We can help.

— By Jeromy Peterson DDS and Nicole Leiker, DDS

Lifetime Dentistry in Lynnwood