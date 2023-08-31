Sponsor spotlight: Community Wellness Challenge to benefit local low-income seniors

Register Yoday For Homage’s “Engage Mind + Body”

Sept. 2 – 23, 2023

For nearly 50 years, Homage has provided critical services, including mental health support, food & nutrition services, health care coordination, transportation and minor home repair for low-income older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County.

“Each year, the cost to care for the most vulnerable in our community greatly increases,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “Yet federal and state funding for the critical programs have not kept pace with the growth in the number and needs of older Americans.”

To help raise much-needed funding, Homage is kicking off Engage Mind & Body (EMB), a three-week community wellness challenge open to the public running Sept. 2-23, 2023.

How It Works

For three weeks this September, participants will record the healthy activities they engage in and share their progress at www.charityfootprints.com/Engage.

What counts as a healthy activity? Anything that positively engages the mind and body, such as hiking, swimming, reading, doing yoga, etc.

Family, friends, and neighbors can support participants by pledging to donate to Homage for every wellness activity the participant completes, or they can form a team.

Free Kick-Off Event | Open To The Public

When | Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 | 11 a.m,-2 p.m | Free to attend

| Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 | 11 a.m,-2 p.m | Free to attend Where | Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

| Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036 Details | The EMB Kick-Off Event, open to the public and people of all ages, will offer music, food, performances, vendor booths, activities, prizes and a health and resource fair featuring Homage’s community partners.

Link To Register And How To Participate

All of the EMB details can be found at the following link: homage.org/EMB2023.

Registration is open now | There is no cost to register.

How Will The Money Be Used?

Below is a snapshot of various donation levels and how the funds will benefit area seniors and people living with disabilities:

Help a senior receive mental health services.

Depression is common among older adults but is not a normal part of aging.

Without proper treatment, depression can quickly become debilitating and dangerous.

A donation of $105 provides (3) mental health counseling sessions.

Help feed a hungry senior.

One out of every six seniors will face hunger.

A donation of $270 provides meals for one person for an entire month.

Help keep a senior safe with reliable transportation.

Having reliable, safe, and affordable transportation is essential, especially for a senior living in a rural area.

A donation of $105 means a senior will receive caring door-to-door service to and from a critical medical appointment.

Help a senior through a crisis.

For a senior on a fixed income without any family, an emergency can be devastating both financially and emotionally. Often many seniors have to make impossible decisions – whether to spend precious dollars on food, medical expenses, or housing.

A donation of anywhere from $100 to $500 will help cover the costs of groceries for an extended period, dental work, or rental assistance, for example.

Community Challenge Donations

“We hope to raise $75,000 as part of this community challenge, and thanks to the generosity of The Biella Foundation, every dollar donated will be doubled up to $60,000,” said Bell. “By rallying together and engaging in healthy and fun activities, we can greatly impact seniors in need. The money raised will help Homage continue to provide life-changing and often life-saving services to the more than 25,000 people we serve annually.”