Sponsor spotlight: Community Transit invites new riders to take public transit

Community Transit recently launched a major service expansion, bringing more public transit options to people in Snohomish County. The service expansion and connections to four new light rail stations — one in Lynnwood, another in Mountlake Terrace and two new stations in Shoreline — have sparked a renewed interest in local transit options. Many people in the region are taking public transit for the first time.

More trips, shorter waits

New and returning riders will enjoy more trip options and less waiting between rides. Changes include:

An expanded network: Community Transit now provides even more frequent and reliable local bus service with a 32% increase in service hours compared to 2023. This increase over last year includes the new Swift Orange Line and an expansion of Swift Blue Line.

More regional connections: Parking is limited, and buses are a convenient alternative to driving to light rail stations. Six new express routes offer quicker and more efficient travel options during peak travel times to seamlessly connect riders to light rail stations.

Getting started

Community Transit’s website offers trip-planning tools to make getting started easy.

Plan My Trip: Find the best route for your journey.

Find My Bus: See when your bus will arrive with real-time location information.

Rider Alerts: Sign up for Rider Alerts to receive notifications about schedule changes or delays.

And for even more help, call Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or visit the Ride Store at the Lynnwood City Center Station. Travel Training can also help people who would like more support learning to ride. In this free training program, a travel trainer rides with you every step of the way until you’re comfortable riding alone.

Fares & savings

With an ORCA card, pay just $2.50 for adult fares, $1.25 for discounted fares for riders who qualify, and ride for free if you’re 18 or younger. An ORCA card makes paying your fare easy and saves you money. When you pay using an ORCA card, fares can be transferred to other buses and light rail for two hours. Riders can also pay with exact change or with a debit or credit card at Swift stations.

Travel for all

Community Transit buses and stops are accessible, with ramps and wheelchair lifts, low floors, and kneeling features to assist in boarding. Riders who are unable to ride fixed-route buses may qualify for Community Transit’s DART paratransit service. And for people who want to connect to transit by bike, every bus has a bike rack. Bike lockers are also available to rent at select transit centers.

With these tips and the expanded service, Community Transit is making it easier than ever for everyone to get around Snohomish County. Learn more at ctgo.org/transit4you.