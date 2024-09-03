Sponsor spotlight: Coming soon — More frequent bus service and seamless light rail connections

Public transit in our region is about to get an upgrade — and it’s not just the Link light rail expansion transforming local travel. Community Transit launches a major network expansion on Sept. 14. Residents in Snohomish County will have more transit options serving their local neighborhoods and connecting them to the region.

The new network prioritizes more trips throughout Snohomish County, shorter waits between bus services, and seamless connections to the light rail stations. It will bring 32% more service than the 2023 network with six times as many trips connecting riders to light rail. Service hours will also increase, providing more flexible travel seven days a week.

Changes to the network include adding on to Community Transit’s most in-demand service, Swift bus rapid transit. Swift Blue Line will extend to the Shoreline North/185th light rail station. This expansion follows the launch of the new Swift Orange Line in March of this year.

Six new 900-series express routes will be added, ferrying riders to and from stations in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Shoreline during peak travel times. Light rail offers more predictable travel times, even during rush hour, bypassing street traffic and reducing congestion. Link 1 Line began serving riders on Aug. 30 at four new stations when the 8.5-mile expansion opened. Light rail trains run around every 8 minutes during peak travel times.

“With this network change, we are refocusing our resources locally,” says Melissa Cauley, Community Transit’s chief planning and development officer. “By eliminating commuter bus routes to Seattle and Northgate, we can provide more local bus service that quickly connects people to light rail for their regional travel. People traveling in Snohomish County will enjoy more frequent bus service every day of the week.”

Tracking your bus fare is getting easier, too. On Sept. 1, a flat fare of $2.50 for adults and $1.25 for discounted fares was implemented for all Community Transit buses. Riders using ORCA cards also benefit from two-hour fare transfers, including transfers to light rail, making travel between bus and light rail seamless. Youth 18 and younger ride free.

Community Transit encourages people to explore the new network and learn how these changes may bring more transit to your community. If you’re wondering how your favorite routes will change, Community Transit’s online trip-planning tools will let riders preview their new route options.

“Even if you’re new to transit, it will be a great time try it out,” says Cauley. “With more local service, riders in Snohomish County will have so many new options for getting around.”

Want to learn more? Get ready to ride at ctgo.org/transit4you.