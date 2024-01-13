Sponsor spotlight: Cold weather safety tips

With record-breaking cold weather, it’s not only time to get out the hot cider … it’s also time for safety tips on working in cold temperatures. If there is precipitation and cold, you may be faced with safety hazards when performing home maintenance. Let’s minimize your risk.

Here are some tips to be ready for safe snow shoveling and preventing slips on the snow and ice.

To prevent slips, trips, and falls, clear snow and ice from walking surfaces, and spread de-icer, as quickly as possible after a winter storm. When walking on snow or ice is unavoidable:

– Wear footwear that has good traction and insulation (e.g. insulated and water-resistant boots or rubber overshoes with good rubber treads)

– Take short steps and walk at a slower pace to react quickly to changes in traction

Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body. There is a potential for exhaustion, dehydration, back injuries, or heart attacks.

– During snow removal in addition to following tips for avoiding cold stress, such as taking frequent breaks in warm areas, there are other precautions you can take to avoid injuries.

– You should warm up before any activity, scoop small amounts of snow at a time and, where possible, push the snow instead of lifting it.

– The use of proper lifting technique is necessary to avoid back and other injuries when shoveling snow: Keep the back straight, lift with the legs and do not turn or twist the body.

More winter safety tips can be found at the National Weather Service

More winter safety tips can be found at the National Weather Service

Stay safe and warm this weekend and winter.

Information courtesy of – OSHA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)- working together on public education efforts aimed at improving the way people prepare for and respond to severe weather.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.

