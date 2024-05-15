Sponsor spotlight: Cod filet burger this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck this week features a mouthwatering burger that starts with tender, flaky wild Pacific cod fillet, hand-breaded in crispy panko crumbs and fried to golden perfection. Layered with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato slices and Scotty’s signature zesty tartar sauce, served on a toasted Kaiser bun with crispy french fries.
Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , May 16-18
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
