Sponsor spotlight: Cod filet burger this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck this week features a mouthwatering burger that starts with tender, flaky wild Pacific cod fillet, hand-breaded in crispy panko crumbs and fried to golden perfection. Layered with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato slices and Scotty’s signature zesty tartar sauce, served on a toasted Kaiser bun with crispy french fries.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , May 16-18

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.