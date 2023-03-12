Sponsor spotlight: Clothes For Kids hires Joan Morrison as executive director

Clothes For Kids recently welcomed Joan Morrison as the organization’s new executive director. Morrison has 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, working with young people of all ages. She comes to Clothes for Kids from the YMCA of Greater Seattle, where she provided leadership through COVID.

Clothes For Kids provides free school wardrobes to lower-income students who qualify and attend school in Snohomish County or the Northshore School District.

“Helping kids in the community is an ongoing process that requires persistence and a shared set of goals,” Morrison said. “I am excited to join Clothes For Kids, an organization that has serviced our community for almost 40 years. Our goal is to make a difference to local schoolchildren, one wardrobe at a time.”

Joan takes the reins at for Clothes for Kids at an important time, as the organization prepares for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the Clothes for Kids Starry Night Auction May 6 at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites.

“Joan’s experience serving local youth and families by collaborating with other organizations, using shared resources and community support will be a real asset to Clothes For Kids, where this skill is so critical to achieving our mission,” said Diane Heine, president of the Clothes for Kids board of directors. With a degree in human services, Morrison’s previous experience includes working on capital projects, board development, community outreach, strategic planning, staff and volunteer development for other local nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County.