Sponsor spotlight: Clothes For Kids celebrates 40 years at annual Starry Night Auction June 1

On June 1, Clothes For Kids is hosting its annual Starry Night Auction from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood. The event includes a live and silent auction, appetizers and drinks, and a sit-down dinner. Dozens of great items will be up for bid including many trips, local sport and theater tickets, fine dining, fun family activities, art, jewelry and more.

We are celebrating our 40th anniversary of providing free school wardrobes to qualifying students who attend school in Snohomish County and the Northshore School District. Before we ever had our own building in Lynnwood, before we had staff or a board, there was Clothes For Kids founder Sharie Ennis. When Sharie was introduced to the program, it was in a classroom in a very dark hall at the old Scriber Lake High School. She walked in and knew she could do more. Under her leadership, the Scriber site grew and was home for more than 15 years, thanks to the Edmonds School District. Clothes For Kids moved to its current location in Lynnwood on 52nd Avenue in 1992

“Sharie understood that helping kids in need to do well in school meant making sure they had what they needed to feel good about themselves” notes Executive Director Joan Morrison. “Every day we hear from families what Sharie Ennis knew instinctively: Clothes can change lives. When children have access to high-quality school clothes and shoes, they can attend their classes feeling warm, well-dressed and ready to succeed.”

Forty years later, Clothes For Kids continues to help build confidence and readiness to learn for local students by providing an opportunity to shop for their own school clothes at the Clothes For Kids store for no cost to their families. Serving students and their families in the community drives all activities and keeps the organization focused. In 2022-2023 school year, Clothes For Kids served over 5,090 low-income students with complete school wardrobes in Snohomish County.

To register for the auction, visit the Clothes For Kids registration page. The funds raised by the auction will go directly to the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program. Tickets cost $135 per person, $270 per couple, and tables of 8 are available for $1,000.

Clothes For Kids is also thankful for their many corporate sponsors, including UBS Financial Services Inc., Wesco Group, BASF, PPG, BECU, Heritage Bank, Mountain Pacific Bank, First Citizen Bank, Insperity, SATA USA, Verdant Health, Harsin Wealth, 3M, Golden Bear Insurance Agency, Judd & Black Appliance, and Lynnwood Kiwanis Club.

Clothes for Kids’ vision is to empower students for success, one wardrobe at a time. We do this because supporting the students and future leaders of our community is the right thing to do. Each school year, Clothes For Kids provides quality clothing for thousands of students in a retail store environment, where kids and teens can pick out their own clothes with their families. The only thing that is missing from our store is a cash register. Clothes For Kids is an independent, local 501(c)3 non-profit organization supported and powered by the community in which we live.