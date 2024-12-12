Sponsor spotlight: Cline Jewelers to host jewelry from world-renowned designer Robert Procop Dec. 12-13

Jewelry enthusiasts, get ready: This holiday season, you can shop breathtaking pieces from a true jewelry VIP. Jewelry from Robert Procop, known as one of the most knowledgeable gemstone and diamond experts in the industry, will be on sale at Cline Jewelers on Dec. 12 and 13, just in time for the holidays!

“Robert has been in the jewelry industry since he was very young, mastering every aspect of jewelry design,” says store owner Andy Cline. He first became interested in jewelry at the age of 16 while working in his brother-in-law’s pawn shop. By 19, he was learning the art of gemstone and diamond cutting. Even early on, he showed a special talent for faceting each stone to reflect the most light possible, creating especially brilliant diamonds and gemstones. Soon, he was moving up through the jewelry industry, working as a wholesaler, retailer and CEO. As Forbes magazine writes: “Those in the jewelry industry know Procop as a world-class gem expert and high jewelry designer.”

His design philosophy is guided by the concept of the Masterpiece: a magnificent work of art crafted to stand the test of time. With the help of his team of experts, Robert Procop ensures that each piece of jewelry he produces is a timeless treasure. “Robert puts so much time and work into each of his pieces,” adds Cline “This is a man who travels the globe to hand-source the world’s finest gems. And no one else cuts gems and diamonds with as much skill as he does. The sparkle is incredible. You have to see them to believe them.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the jewelry lovers in our community,” says Cline. “I can’t speak highly enough of Robert. He is truly one of the most talented jewelry designers in the world today. If you’ve ever wanted to see the kind of jewelry that your favorite celebrities are wearing, this is your chance.” Cline also emphasized that the event will be a great place to do some holiday shopping: “Now’s the time to buy a gift for those really special people on your list – something they’ll never forget.”

The New York Times calls Procop’s jewelry, “Something majestic and truly one of a kind.” Whether you’re interested in exploring this luxury jewelry for yourself or purchasing it for someone else, mark your calendars for this can’t-miss event.

