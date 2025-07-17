Sponsor spotlight: Cline Jewelers celebrates 45 years in business

Cline Jewelers has been an Edmonds mainstay for as long as many of us can remember. Though they may have changed locations a few times, Cline Jewelers has provided the same service for nearly five decades, helping countless Edmonds community members celebrate life’s biggest moments through the magic of jewelry.

We paid a visit to store owner Andy Cline to get his thoughts on this exciting anniversary. As we talked, it became clear that, for Cline, the store’s history is deeply personal. “My family has been involved in the jewelry business in some way or another for three generations now,” he said. “My grandfather, Harold Cline, retired as vice president of Ben Bridge Jeweler in 1979. My dad, Jerry, followed in his footsteps and worked in management for Ben Bridge before he decided to branch out on his own.”

Andy says that his father originally established Cline Jewelers as a wholesale trade shop, making, custom designing and repairing jewelry for retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest. “The Cline Jewelers he founded in 1980 doesn’t look like the Cline Jewelers you know today,” Andy says, “but it was definitely built on similar values, and I learned a lot about running a good business based on some key core principals from my dad.”

After graduating with a business degree in 1999, Andy was looking to grow the retail portion of Cline Jewelers. After his father retired in 2009, he fulfilled that vision, and in 2010 moved the business from Highway 99 to its first downtown Edmonds store — Edmonds locals probably remember that storefront next to the Starbucks!

“Over the next decade, the business really expanded, and that first location got to be too cramped,” says Cline. “The current location lets us provide a lot more for our clients in terms of both services and the size of our jewelry collection, and it’s been great.” Plus, Cline adds, it’s pretty cool for passers-by to be able to peer through the store’s windows and see the jewelers at work from the sidewalk.

Another recent highlight? Being voted the “Best (Jewelry Store) in the Pacific Northwest” last year by Seattle Times readers & 2025 Best Jewelry Store in Edmonds. But for Cline, there’s no single achievement that can possibly sum up his last 45 years of business. “Every moment of every day has been excellent. Our Edmonds clients are really just our friends and neighbors more than anything else, and they’ve been amazing all these years. They’ve kept this business going through some uncertain times, and we’ve enjoyed nothing more than bringing some light into their lives with our jewelry,” Cline says, adding that he has “too many positive memories to count.”

Andy Cline and his team hope to spend the next few weeks giving back to the community that has helped their business thrive for the past 45 years. Keep an eye out for lots of special promotions at Cline Jewelers throughout the month. The celebration will kick off with a $1,980 shopping spree giveaway to commemorate their 1980 founding. The winner of that giveaway will also get $1,980 to donate to the local nonprofit of their choice!

Throughout the month of July there will be an assortment of curated jewelry that will be 45% off in honor of 45 years in business.

Starting July 14, the store is spotlighting a fun collection of vintage ’80s and ’80s-themed estate jewelry. Make sure you stop by to grab those one-of-a-kind vintage goods, because once they’re gone, they’re gone. “We have a lot planned,” says Andy Cline, “and it’s sure to be a busy month for us. But it was really important that we show some local love. Our clients and our community are what keep us going, so the best way to celebrate an anniversary is to show gratitude – at least in our book!”

Throughout the month, Cline Jewelers will also be having lots of fun on social media, sharing stories about their staff, favorite pieces and store history. They’ll be popping up at local charities and events throughout the month with special deliveries, too, so be sure to say hello if you see them! And of course, you can visit Cline Jewelers any day to experience a special piece of Edmonds history.