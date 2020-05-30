Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

June 1 – 5
** Vegetarian Enchilada – black beans, sweet potato, salsa verde with grilled corn…. $10
** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, crispy panko crust… $10
** Lemon Garlic Chicken – greek orzo pasta, ratatouille… $12
** Smoked Turkey – au gratin, herb gravy, grilled asparagus… $12
**Broccoli Beef – top sirloin, sticky rice, soy glaze, sesame seeds… $13
** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $16 per dozen
Fruity Pebble Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen
Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound
Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Curried Cauliflower Hummus – $6 per pound
Hawaiian Carrot Cake – pineapple, coconut, golden raisins, cream cheese frosting $5.50
Food Truck Menu
All items listed above are also available from the food truck!
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, provolone, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95
** Kahlua Pulled Pork Sandwich– chipotle bbq sauce, pineapple coleslaw on brioche roll served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Homemade Corn Dog – served with french fries …. $6.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Asian Salad – spinach, mandarin oranges, red peppers, crispy wontons, ginger soy dressing… $9.95… with grilled chicken… $12.95
Food Truck Locations
** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds
** Monday – Hickman Park neighborhood, Edmonds
** Tuesday – Esperance, Edmonds
** Wednesday – Heartstone, Everett
** Thursday – Sunbrook, Brier
** Friday – Silver Peaks, Lynnwood
Locations and online ordering links available at