Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane menu for week of July 13-17

July 13 – 17
Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options
** Pulled Pork Tamale – corn husk wrapped masa crusted pork served with roasted corn and spanish rice …..$12
** Tuscan Chicken – white beans, tomatoes, kale, carrots …. $12
** Creamy Seafood Pasta – dungeness crab, lobster, red peppers, artichoke hearts, asparagus with egg noodles in a roasted garlic cream sauce … $18
** Grilled Tahini Cauliflower Steak – stewed lentils, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce … $10
** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10
** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15
** Strawberry Cake – strawberry buttercream frosting ….$5.50
Food Truck Menu
All items listed above are also available from the food truck
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95
** Chicken Strips – buttermilk ranch served with french fries ….. 2 piece $9.95, 3 piece $12.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Reuben Sandwich– corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread served with french fries or green salad … $11.95
** Kids Dog – all beef jumbo hot dog served with french fries and a side of ketchup….$6.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Mexican Steak Salad – romaine, grilled steak, black bean corn salad, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fried tortilla strips, cilantro, lime jalapeno vinaigrette… $13.95
Food Truck Locations
** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds
** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds
** Tuesday dinner – Esperance, Edmonds
** Wednesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds
** Thursday dinner – Sunbrook, Brier
Locations and online ordering links available at: