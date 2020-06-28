Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering take ‘n bake meals, to go and food truck options June 29-July 3

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Guinness Beef Stew – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10

** Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato – mushrooms, spinach, sautéed onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese … $10

** Halibut Cake – wasabi mashed potatoes, edamame salad, pickled ginger aioli… $18

*Miso Marinated Chicken Thighs – broccoli & cauliflower, turmeric yogurt sauce … $12

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Cuban Pork Stew (frozen) – plantains, lentils, squash served over jasmine rice… $10

Salted Caramel Brownie – $3.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Chicago Dog– all beef hotdog, yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped pepperoncini & onion, pickle spear, celery salt, tomato served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Cobb Salad – romaine, smoked turkey, diced ham, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, buttermilk ranch… $13.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday – Hickman Park neighborhood, Edmonds

** Tuesday – Esperance, Edmonds

** Thursday – Sunbrook, Brier

Locations and online ordering links available online: