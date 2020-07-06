Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu week of July 6-10

July 6 – July 10
Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options
** BBQ Smoked Brisket – bourbon bbq sauce, brown sugar baked beans, chili lime corn… $15
** Jerk Chicken – caribbean brown rice, tropical fruit relish, roasted okra & carrots…. $12
**Teriyaki Salmon – wasabi sticky rice cake, sautéed bok choy & peppers… $15
** Chicken Bread Pudding – artichoke hearts, muenster cheese, red peppers with dijon mustard cream sauce, roasted apples and carrots … $10
** Mediterranean Polenta Stack – parmesan polenta cake layered with eggplant salsa and fresh mozzarella… $10
** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Cuban Pork Stew (frozen) – plantains, lentils, squash served over jasmine rice… $10
Tropical Trifle – coconut pound cake, mango curd, fresh strawberries, whip cream $5.50
Food Truck Menu
All items listed above are also available from the food truck!
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95
** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95
** Chicago Dog– all beef hot dog, yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped pepperoncini & onion, pickle spear, celery salt, tomato served with french fries or green salad … $8.95
** Kids Dog – all beef jumbo hot dog served with french fries and a side of ketchup….$6.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95
** Cobb Salad – romaine, smoked turkey, diced ham, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, buttermilk ranch… $13.95
Food Truck Locations
** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds
** Monday – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds
** Tuesday – Avalon North Creek, Bothell
** Wednesday – Logan Ridge, Lynnwood
** Thursday – Snohomish Highlands
** Friday – Riverfront, Everett
Locations and online ordering links available at: