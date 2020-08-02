Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu week of Aug. 3-8

Aug. 3 – 8 Aug. 3 – 8

Food Truck Locations

** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday lunch – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

** Tuesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds

** Wednesday lunch – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds

** Thursday lunch – private company recognition event

** Saturday lunch – Riverfront, Everett

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Salsa Verde Chicken – baked with pepper jack cheese served with Spanish rice stuffed red pepper… $12

** Cajun Pork Cutlet – tender pork in a spicy cajun rub served with roasted kale and cauliflower grits… $14

** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew – chickpeas, sweet potatoes, cilantro, leeks, toasted peanuts … $10

** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, garlic crumb crust… $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10

** Jumbo Lemon Butter Cookie – $3.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or kale salad … $9.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Kahlua Pulled Pork Sandwich– chipotle bbq sauce, pineapple coleslaw on brioche roll served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** French Burger – spinach, roasted garlic, gruyere, prosciutto, dijon on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $12.95

** Italian Spinach Salad – artichoke hearts, calamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, tomatoes, herb dressing … $10.95 add chicken…$13.95

Locations and online ordering links available at: