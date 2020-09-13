Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu Sept. 14-20, 2020

Entrees: Entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Ranch Chicken Wrap – boneless chicken breast, bacon, romaine, tomato, pepper jack cheese, buttermilk ranch in a spinach tortilla served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Hawaiian Burger – pineapple, sliced ham, provolone, teriyaki mayo on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Reuben Sandwich– corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Jambalaya – sausage, chicken, shrimp, okra, vegetables, cajun seasoned rice … $10.95

** Greek Salad – romaine, cucumber, peppers, olives, tomatoes, feta, black pepper lemon dressing …$10…. with shredded chicken $13

Fun Options:

Double Chocolate Cake – for the chocolate purists…..devil’s food cake with chocolate buttercream frosting ….$4.95Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** BBQ Chicken Thighs – chipotle bbq sauce, buttered corn, german potato salad…$10

** Keto Beef Spaghetti – zucchini noodles, sauce Bolognese, parmesan, spinach … $12

** Volcano Prawns – 3 star spicy butter sauce, parmesan polenta, asparagus … $15

** Chicken Bread Pudding – artichoke hearts, muenster cheese, red peppers with dijon mustard cream sauce, roasted apples and carrots … $10

** Lime Curry Tofu Stirfry – broccoli, red peppers, celery, carrots over brown rice …. $10

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50

Truck Locations (visit website for addresses):

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-7 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Esperance, Edmonds – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: