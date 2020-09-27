Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering, food truck menu week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2

The menu for Chef Dane Catering and the food truck, week of Sept 28 – Oct 2, 2020

Entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or green salad… $10.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or salad … $11.95

** Kahlua Pulled Pork Sandwich– chipotle bbq sauce, pineapple coleslaw on brioche roll served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Everything Chili – chicken, pork, beef, navy beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, onions topped with shredded cheese … $9.95

** Harvest Salad – spiced apples, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted squash, goat cheese, dijon vinaigrette…..$10.95 with grilled chicken $13.95

Fun Options:

** French Apple Cake – cinnamon glaze….$5.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** Keto Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl – sesame eggplant and stir fry vegetables…$12

** Halibut Cake – wasabi mashed potatoes, edamame salad, pickled ginger aioli… $18

**Broccoli Beef – top sirloin, sticky rice, soy glaze, sesame seeds… $13

** Keto Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – celery, mushrooms, radishes, carrots, peas, cauliflower, savory gravy…. $10

** Tuna Casserole (frozen) – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, garlic crumb crust… $10

** Chicken Bread Pudding (frozen) – artichoke hearts, muenster cheese, red peppers with dijon mustard cream sauce, roasted apples and carrots … $10

** Lime Curry Tofu Stirfry (frozen) – broccoli, red peppers, celery, carrots over brown rice …. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan with green beans … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

Truck Locations (visit website for specific addresses):

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Point Edwards – 4:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Esperance – 5-6 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: