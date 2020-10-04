Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane catering and food truck menu, week of Oct. 5

The schedule for the week of Oct. 5:

Entrees:

** Grilled Prosciutto Sandwich – brie, dijon, cornichons on grilled sourdough served with french fries or salad … $11.95

** Grilled Bratwurst Sandwich – grilled onions, sauerkraut, stoneground mustard on a hoagie roll served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Crispy Sockeye Salmon Sandwich – panko crusted, pickled cucumber slaw, tomato, paprika tartar on a brioche roll served with french fries or salad…. $12.95

** Sesame Salad – romaine, peppers, carrots, oranges, almonds, crispy wontons, miso vinaigrette…..$10.95 …. With chicken $13.95

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or green salad… $10.95

Fun Options:

** German Chocolate Cake – pecan coconut frosting….$5.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** Keto Teriyaki Salmon – sesame broccoli, red peppers, cauliflower rice …$15

** Chicken Piccata – lemon caper butter, smashed red potatoes, grilled broccolini… $12

** Beef Stroganoff – tender beef, mushrooms, rosemary cream sauce, egg noodles….$10

** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew – chickpeas, sweet potatoes, cilantro, leeks, toasted peanuts … $10

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Visit the website for addresses of food truck visits.

Locations and online ordering links available at: