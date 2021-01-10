Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu week of Jan. 11

Menu for week of Jan. 11, 2021 Menu for week of Jan. 11, 2021

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95

** Chicken Artichoke Melt – chicken, artichoke, spinach on grilled sourdough bread served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Steak Wrap – top sirloin steak bites, pickled red onions, spinach, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, horseradish mayo, spinach wrap served with french fries or green salad …. $12.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95

** Bacon Goat Cheeseburger – bacon, spinach, goat cheese, fig jam, dijon mustard on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Spinach Salad – goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, spiced pears, red wine vinaigrette…..$10.95 …. With chicken $13.95

** Roasted Mushroom & Parsnip Soup – served with pita … $6.95

** Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treat …. $3.50

New items for take ‘n bake frozen meals:

** Italian Stuffed Sweet Potato (gf) – creamy chicken, spinach, zucchini, red peppers, mozzarella stuffed in a sweet potato… $10

** Southwest Stuffed Baked Potato (gf) – lime chicken, black bean, corn, cilantro, cheddar cheese … $10

** Polpettone (keto) – meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, calamata olives served with roasted cauliflower … $12

** Red Curry Pork (gf) – snow peas, bamboo shoots, peppers, mushrooms, lemongrass rice … $10

** Chicken Burrito –shredded cilantro lime chicken, black beans, rice, peppers in a flour tortilla topped with mild red sauce and cheddar cheese … $10

** Chicken Alfredo (keto, gf) – zucchini noodles, artichoke hearts, garlic cream sauce, parmesan cheese … $12

** Teriyaki Salmon Cakes (gf) – five spice sticky rice, sauteed vegetables …. $16

Truck locations:

Monday – Seaview, Edmonds 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center 11:30 a,m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: