Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for week of Oct. 19

Now featuring an expanded menu of frozen entrees

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or soup… $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or soup…$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or soup … $10.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or soup… $10.95

** Western Burger – frizzled onions, chipotle bbq sauce, bacon, havarti, on a brioche bun served with french fries or soup … $11.95

** Thai Chicken Wrap – diced chicken, shredded carrots, cucumber, cabbage, thai peanut sauce in a spinach tortilla served with french fries or soup …$10.95

** Southwest Quesadilla – black bean, corn, red peppers, cilantro, salsa roja with spicy sour cream on a spinach tortilla served with french fries or soup…. $9.95….with chicken $12.95

** Romaine Salad – black bean, corn, red peppers, cilantro, shredded carrots, frizzled onions, cilantro lime ranch…..$10.95 …. With chicken $13.95

Take ‘n bake frozen meal selection:

**Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato – baked potato stuffed with slow roasted pork shoulder, cheddar, green onions, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, bbq sauce… $10

** Braised Beef Short Rib – roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, marsala mushrooms …. $16

** Guinness Beef Stew (keto) – celery, mushrooms, radishes, carrots, peas, cauliflower, savory gravy…. $10

** Salsa Verde Chicken – baked with pepper jack cheese served with Spanish rice stuffed red pepper… $12

** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, garlic crumb crust… $10

** Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice … $10

** Kung Pao Chicken (keto) – spicy stir fry chicken, vegetables, toasted peanuts served with sesame broccoli and edamame …. $12

** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew (keto)- chickpeas, sweet potatoes, leeks, cilantro, toasted peanuts …. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

Fun options:

** Tres Leches Cake – cinnamon vanilla cake with whipped cream frosting $5.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Truck locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at:

www.chefdane.com

www.hereandtheregrill.com