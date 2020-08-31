Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $9.95
** Southwest Chicken Wrap – chicken breast, spinach, pepper jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, mango, cilantro crema with french fries or green salad … $11.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or green salad… $11.95
** Salmon Sandwich – crispy sockeye salmon filet, pickled cucumber salad, tomato, paprika tartar sauce on a brioche bun … $12.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad … $11.95
** Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad – carrots, snap peas, cucumber, cabbage, cilantro, basil, sweet chili rice wine vinaigrette, peanuts…..$9.95 with hoisin pork $12.95
Fun Options:
Jumbo Espresso Chocolate Crinkle Cookie … $3.50
Fresh Baked Cookies – $9 per half dozen
Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen
Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Take ‘n Bake Selection:
** Salt and Pepper True Cod – caramelized onions and leeks, mashed carrots, lemon relish …. $15
** Chicken Parmesan – tomato herb sauce, parmesan, creamy polenta, carrots & cauliflower … $12
** Pork Fried ‘Cauliflower’ Rice – chinese bbq pork with carrots, peas, scallions, broccoli with ginger tamari sauce, sesame seeds… $12
** Grilled Tahini Cauliflower Steak – stewed lentils, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce … $10
**Fajita Stuffed Sweet Potato – baked sweet potato stuffed with top sirloin steak, peppers, onions, avocado lime crema… $12
** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Cuban Pork Stew (frozen) – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice… $10
** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50
Truck Locations:
Monday – Seaview – 5-5:45 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church near Hickman Park – 6:15-7 p.m.
Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday – Ballinger 5-6, Esperance 6:15-7 p.m.
Friday – Wharehouse District, Woodinville – 5:30-8 p.m.
Locations and online ordering links available at: