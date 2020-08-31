Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $9.95

** Southwest Chicken Wrap – chicken breast, spinach, pepper jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, mango, cilantro crema with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Salmon Sandwich – crispy sockeye salmon filet, pickled cucumber salad, tomato, paprika tartar sauce on a brioche bun … $12.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad – carrots, snap peas, cucumber, cabbage, cilantro, basil, sweet chili rice wine vinaigrette, peanuts…..$9.95 with hoisin pork $12.95

Fun Options:

Jumbo Espresso Chocolate Crinkle Cookie … $3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $9 per half dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** Salt and Pepper True Cod – caramelized onions and leeks, mashed carrots, lemon relish …. $15

** Chicken Parmesan – tomato herb sauce, parmesan, creamy polenta, carrots & cauliflower … $12

** Pork Fried ‘Cauliflower’ Rice – chinese bbq pork with carrots, peas, scallions, broccoli with ginger tamari sauce, sesame seeds… $12

** Grilled Tahini Cauliflower Steak – stewed lentils, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce … $10

**Fajita Stuffed Sweet Potato – baked sweet potato stuffed with top sirloin steak, peppers, onions, avocado lime crema… $12

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Cuban Pork Stew (frozen) – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice… $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church near Hickman Park – 6:15-7 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Ballinger 5-6, Esperance 6:15-7 p.m.

Friday – Wharehouse District, Woodinville – 5:30-8 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: