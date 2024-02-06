Sponsor spotlight: Check out your new Edmonds Library

Turn the page on a new adventure at your recently reopened Edmonds Library.

The library opened Saturday, Jan. 13, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, children’s activities, and a new library card design. When the library closed that evening, over 3,000 people had walked through the doors.

Walk into the new space and the first thing you might notice is, well, everything! Our amazing view of the Olympics on a clear day, unobscured by low shelving, will make you want to steal a peek (or a peak!) while you browse the stacks.

View? Check. Books? Check. Comfortable seating? Check! With a range of seating options, you’ll want to stay awhile. Families with small children will love the brightly colored floor-hugging sofas; teens can configure the chairs in their dedicated area for study sessions or maximum chill; and adults can read and relax in loungers with matching ottomans.

Would you rather stand? The desks in the business center now feature adjustable-height options for accessibility for all. You can work alone or gather here. Reserve the small meeting room to study with a friend or meet a recruiter online. Book the main meeting room for a presentation using its PA system, large screens and hybrid capability.

Do you have fond memories of the library when you were younger? Continue the tradition and introduce the little ones in your life to the library! Play with the interactive light wall or climb into “The Pebble” – it’s more than a play structure, it’s a portal to another world. Early literacy and imaginative play are the dynamic duo, like Batman and Robin or peanut butter and jelly, of a child’s development. The Pebble was designed to be versatile – it is a pirate ship, a rocket, a cave, and so much more. Where will your trip to the library take you today?

Amidst the exciting new features, one thing hasn’t changed: The staff is passionate about helping you find an absorbing read, research a school project, or find the perfect event for you.

Returning to the library isn’t just about books; it’s about creativity, connection, family, community, and a place where imagination and knowledge are unlimited. Whether you’re a returning reader, a curious kid, a student researcher, or a mogul in the making, stop by to learn how your Edmonds Library can delight, surprise, and support you.

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-771-1933

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edmondslibrary