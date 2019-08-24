Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating success — 190 Sunset’s three-year anniversary story

This is a special month for us. Sept. 8 marks our three-year anniversary, and everyone’s invited to come celebrate!

We’ll kick off a week-long celebration with the beloved Edmonds band “One Love Bridge”performing live on the 190 deck on Saturday evening, Aug. 31. We’re calling it our “Endless Summer Bash,” because here at 190 Sunset the party never ends, and we plan to celebrate all week long with cocktail and menu specials.

We have a lot to celebrate — and a lot to be grateful for. Thanks to our incredible team and our amazing Edmonds community, 190 Sunset is not only surviving — but thriving — in an extremely competitive industry.

When 190 Sunset owner Tom Budinick decided to open a restaurant in Edmonds, he envisioned creating a destination fine-dining establishment in the core of Edmonds’ bustling new Waterfront District at Salish Crossing. Developed by local resident Nick Echelbarger, managing partner of Echelbarger Fund Management, Salish Crossing blossomed out of a former Safeway store strip mall across the road from Edmonds beach.

It now features the acclaimed Cascadia Art Museumand is home to popular merchants like Scratch Distillery, Hunni Company, Brigid’s Bottle Shop, Top Pot Donuts, Spud Fish and Chips, Thai By Day, Stranded by the Sea, and the cornerstone to it all: 190 Sunset restaurant.Tom Budinick’s baby.

Tom was destined to open an acclaimed seafood restaurant. Seafood is in his blood. He was born into a long line of local fishermen and seafood merchants. In the lobby of 190 Sunset you can find a picture of his grandfather Martin at the counter of his Rainer Fish Company, which he opened in 1910 in downtown Seattle (where the current Nordstrom’s is located). Tom’s relatives are still involved in the seafood biz and currently operate Pure Food Fish company in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

So Tom Budinick knows a thing or two about seafood – and about operating a world-class restaurant. At age 15, he began a 10-year stint with Ward Enterprises, which owned the iconic 13 Coins and El Gaucho restaurants in Seattle. He was then recruited by Restaurants Unlimited (RUI) to help open their newest venture, Triples on Lake Union.

From there, Tom became a “serial entrepreneur.” He created Midwest Pretzel, Inc., which owned and operated a highly-successful chain of Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzel franchises in the Midwest. He later created Caliente Concepts, LLC, and launched several successful restaurants before returning to his Seattle roots.

He looked around his hometown of Edmonds, the picture-postcard beach town several miles north of Seattle, and thought, “This place needs a destination restaurant.” And he set out to find the perfect location.

Fast forward three years. 190 Sunset sparkles with excitement, boasting the biggest outdoor patio in town, live music events throughout the year, endless parties and events in 190’s private dining venue, and hand-crafted cocktails served by the “Best Bartender in Western Washington,” according to KING 5 Evening’s “Best of Western Washington” poll (Niles Peacock: a story unto himself).

190 feeds off the energy and vibe of a waterfront district coming into its own, a waterfront bustling with Puget Sound Express’ daily whale watching tours from the Port of Edmonds award-winning marina, local fishing charters, Segway Tours on the boardwalk, bird watchers at Edmonds Marsh,divers at Edmonds’ popular Underwater Dive Park, and kite and wind surfers riding the waves at Marina Beach. Award-winning American Brewery and Gallagher’s Where-U-Brew sit directly across the street from Scratch Distillery,forming the Edmonds“Brew-muda Triangle” of local spirit-making.

All day, every day, people from all around the region – and the world – are here playing, exploring, and soaking in the thrill of all this thriving new waterfront district has to offer. It’s no wonder Edmonds has been voted Best Small Town to Visit in Washington by Thrillist) and one of the Best Family Beach Vacation Spots in the COUNTRY by Trip Advisor.

And we are so honored to be here at the center of it all, serving up some of the finest cuisine and cocktails our region has to offer. We think that’s worth a toast or two, don’t you?

We hope you’ll come celebrate with us — not only during our anniversary bash, but throughout the year. Because we’re 190 Sunset: Where Edmonds Celebrates! Cheers!