Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with CBD

Set the tone for a relaxing, romantic Valentine’s day by infusing CBD into your celebration. Seaweed CBD in Edmonds has some suggestions to make your evening perfect.

Start with a lovely cocktail using Huney Jun Jasmine Rose CBD beverage as the catalyst for this drink:

Love Potion #9

2 oz Huney Jun Jasmine Rose CBD infused Beverage

4 oz Champagne

1 Wild Hibscus flower in syrup (available on amazon.com)

Place the edible hibiscus flower in the bottom of a champagne glass, add the champagne and top with Huney Jun Jasmine Rose CBD infused beverage.

For a non-alcoholic start to the evening, you might enjoy the Sensualitea. Each tea bag brews a pot of tea. This non-caffeinated tea contains the herb horny goat weed along with lemon balm, lavender and peppermint.

Grab some flowers and add chocolate and candy! Punch Edible chocolate squares are the best value in the store at only $11 (tax included) for a 90mg square. Add in one of the assorted gummy bears or gummy frogs in a variety of prices and strengths.

Spending Valentine’s day pampering yourself? Check out the bath bombs, lip balm, infused soap and 4 types of face masks, all containing calming CBD.

Don’t forget the pets! Grab some treats or a calming tincture for fido.

Open until 8 p.m. every day and on Feb. 14, and select items online at www.seaweedhemp.com

21412 Hwy-99

Edmonds, WA 98026

425-361-7189

info@seaweedhemp.com