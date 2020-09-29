Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K Walk/Run Just Days Away!

You’ll have a howling good time at the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 12th annual, but first ever virtual, Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K Walk/Run from Oct. 2-4. With only six days remaining, time is running out to register, so secure your spot today to join in one of the year’s most exciting events!

Registration is through Oct. 4, so don’t miss your opportunity to join the 5K extravaganza! Participants who register by the morning of Oc. 3 will reserve a spot in the interactive zoom room from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Stop in for a wickedly good time and connect with the amazing 5K community.

Kindly produced by Teresa Wippel, Editor and Publisher of the My Neighborhood News Network, this video reminds us of the importance of the Celebrate Schools 5K! While we can’t all be together in person, we can still join together virtually to support our teachers, students, and schools in the Edmonds School District.

Registration and participation have never been easier! Get your running shoes on, join or form a team, and bring along your four legged friend for the fun. You choose where and when you walk, run, or wag during this weekend’s event! Join the costume and pooch parades and earn a chance to win prizes. Every participant will receive a commemorative giveaway.

Proudly presented by Virginia Mason, the Celebrate Schools 5K will raise over $75,000 to benefit the children, families, and teachers of the Edmonds School District. This year’s event is sponsored by over 20 local businesses and organizations, including Alderwood Mall, the City of Lynnwood, DVE Store, Macy’s, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Experience Momentum, Whole Foods, and many more. Proceeds will go toward Foundation programs that enrich learning, expand academic opportunities, and meet basic needs so students can thrive and succeed.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District envisions that every student has the resources to learn, thrive, and contribute to our vibrant community. Join the 5K today and help them meet their goal! See the Foundation’s event page for more information.

