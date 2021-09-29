Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate fall with food from Scotty’s Food Truck

There’s a chill in the air and the leaves have begun to take on some color. Celebrate the changing season with a steaming hot bowl of clam chowder. There’s no need to make it yourself when Chef Scotty parks his truck in your neighborhood. Visit this week as they roll up to their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Whether you’re craving Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or Jumbo Shrimp Tacos — or that steaming hot bowl of Clam Chowder — Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.