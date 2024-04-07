Sponsor spotlight: Cascadia Art Museum sponsoring Community Art Day Sunday, April 14

Community Art Day – Sunday, April 14

Free Admission 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dive into a day of creativity at Cascadia’s Free Community Art Day on Sunday, April 14. Visit Cascadia Art Museum from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for a lineup of engaging activities, including a Sketch Talk & Walk with Gabriel Campanario, performances by Mountlake Terrace High School orchestra musicians, art-making activities and family friendly film screenings.

Free admission all day! Don’t miss out on this celebration of art and culture. Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund.

All Day

Ambassador-led tours of our current exhibitions

Hands-on art-making activities – print making, collaborative painting, origami, imagination station

Scavenger hunt

Art for All (adaptive & inclusive) Showcase by the Foundation for Edmonds School District

Schedule

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sketch Talk & Walk with artist Gabriel Campanario (Seattle Sketcher)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Origami Seed Cups with teaching artist Mona Fairbanks

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guided tours

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Collaborative painting with teaching artist Sarah Norsworthy

1-2 p.m. String ensemble performance by Montlake Terrace High School orchestra musicians

2-4 p.m. Guided tours

4-5 p.m. Family-friendly shorts on 16mm film including a demonstration of how a film projector works.

Learn more at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/community-art-day

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave S., Edmonds, WA 98020

Current exhibitions: www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/current-exhibitions