Sponsor spotlight: Caliber is committed to our customers

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is actively monitoring announcements from state and local governments about essential businesses. Rest assured, we remain open and fully operational.

We are living through an unprecedented and consequential time in our country, and we’re dedicated to serving our customers throughout this difficult period. We are following all local regulations and guidelines on social distancing, remaining focused on the safety of our customers, our employees, and our business partners.

Caliber has a long history of helping our customers – we have helped over 100,000 families stay in their homes in the past 10 years – and we are doubling down on our commitment to helping those that have been impacted by COVID-19 either directly with loss of work from contracting the virus or indirectly through a layoff or loss of employment.

The structure and type of assistance is generally determined by the investor or program owner that sets the guidelines for each loan program. Some of the options include:

· Forbearance: The primary option that FHLMC, FNMA, FHA, VA and the USDA have made available to Servicers to provide to customers is a forbearance. A forbearance is a temporary suspension of the customer’s mortgage payment intended to allow the customer time to manage their financial situation. Borrowers should attempt to keep current on taxes and insurance so that these do not become past due.

· Late Charge Waiver: This program freezes late charges.

· Credit Bureau Reporting: This program will suspend credit bureau reporting.

For immediate help: To apply directly for COVID-19 relief, customers should contact us at https://myaccount.caliberhomeloans.com/contactUS#tabForbearance and fill out our easy, one-step form that will begin the process of forbearance relief.

To take advantage of our self-service capabilities or to talk to a representative: customers can call us at 800-401-6587. Please note that in the current environment our call volume is extremely high – we are recommending that it customers wish to call us that they use the self-service feature to apply for forbearance.

To learn more about COVID-19 related options visit: https://caliberhomeloans.com/tools-resources/faqs

Thank you for trusting us to provide your home’s financing.

Disclaimer:

