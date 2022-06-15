Sponsor spotlight: Busy weekend ahead? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you

With high school and college graduations, the Edmonds Arts Festival and Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations, it’s a busy weekend ahead for many. Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.