Sponsor spotlight: Bring your Valentine to 16th annual Edmonds Comedy Night and support local schools

The Parent Leaders and Students of the Edmonds School District are excited for their 16th annual Edmonds Comedy Night hosted by comedian and local Edmonds School District dad Kermet Apio. The show will be Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The Friday and Saturday night shows will feature comedians Tom Clark, Arlo Weierhauser, Mike Coletta and Jenna Nobs with special guest Duane Goad. The event has a legacy of selling out, reaching 1,400 local residents. Many local organizations have sponsored the event like Steve’s Plumbing, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To see the full list of sponsors, or to get your company involved, check out the sponsorship page here.

You can find tickets at the ECA box office or on the event website.

What originally started as a single school fundraiser has grown to support all local Parent, Teacher, Student Associations across the Edmonds School District. This event at Edmonds Center for the Arts is a fundraiser for all the district’s parent groups — earn $10/ticket sold when attendees select your school group of choice when buying tickets. Focus is on supplementing parent leadership training, providing opportunities for family engagement, and enhancing educational and after-school programs at schools in our community.

Get your tickets now!

Edmonds Comedy Night

Email: EdmondsComedyNight@gmail.com

Website: edmondscomedynight.com

