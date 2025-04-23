Sponsor spotlight: Blackened Salmon Burger the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Elevate your burger game with the Blackened Salmon Burger, this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck. It’s a culinary masterpiece that redefines what a burger can be.
– Juicy, blackened salmon filet
– Tangy, spicy Caesar coleslaw topping
– Soft, buttery brioche bun
– Golden, crispy French fries
– Scotty’s creamy, zesty tartar sauce
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church parking lot, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 24-26.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.