Sponsor spotlight: Black Cat Ball tickets going fast — join us to support Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary

The countdown is almost over! Don’t miss the 27th Annual Black Cat Ball Gala Auction, on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Lynnwood Event Center. With tickets nearly sold out, now is the time to secure your spot at this unforgettable celebration.

Why This Year Is Extra Special

Alongside champagne, gourmet food, and the excitement of live bidding, this year’s Black Cat Ball will feature exclusive auction treasures you won’t find anywhere else — including a piece of original artwork from acclaimed artist Diane Hoeptner.

Known for her beautiful oil paintings of cats with striking floral backdrops, Diane’s work has been exhibited nationwide and is treasured by collectors. Her generous donation to the Black Cat Ball means one lucky bidder will take home a truly one-of-a-kind piece — while supporting lifesaving care for Purrfect Pals cats.

What You’ll Experience

From costumes and cocktails to unforgettable auction items, here’s a taste of what’s in store this year:

A Halloween-themed champagne reception with photo ops, games, and costumes encouraged

A gourmet dinner with salmon or vegan options, paired with coffee, tea and wine

The always popular Dessert Dash – does your table have what it takes to win the most decedent, most delicious, most sought-after dessert?

Silent and live auctions featuring travel getaways, Northwest wines, artisan jewelry, holiday-perfect gifts — and more!

The inspiring Fund-a-Need appeal, where every raised paddle gives cats with special needs a second chance at life

Why It Matters

The Black Cat Ball isn’t just a party. It’s the single most important fundraiser of the year for Purrfect Pals Cat Shelter, the Puget Sound’s first no-kill cat sanctuary. Every ticket, every bid and every sponsorship ensures that cats who are too often overlooked — seniors, those with medical needs and those with behavioral challenges — get the love and care they deserve.

Don’t Miss Out on a Night to Remember

Raise a glass, raise a paddle and raise hope for cats in need. This is your last chance to be part of this year’s magic.

Tickets are almost gone — Reserve yours today!

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

5-8:30 p.m.