Sponsor spotlight: Bench & Board rings in the new year with community, creativity and 2025 trends

As we step into a fresh new year, Bench & Board is buzzing with excitement and purpose! Nestled in the heart of the community, our gift shop has always been more than just a store—it is a celebration of artistry, design and the joy of giving. This year, we are embracing the spirit of renewal and committing ourselves to supporting our neighbors while gearing up for an exciting market season.

Supporting Our Community

At Bench & Board, we believe in the power of connection and giving back. This year, we are continuing our support of nonprofit organizations in our community like the Edmonds Food Bank, and the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. By shopping with us, you are not just finding beautiful, curated gifts — you are also contributing to a brighter future for local people. We will be hosting unique events and promotions throughout the year, so stay tuned for opportunities to join us in making a difference.

Getting Market-Ready

The start of the year also marks the beginning of our market buying preparations. I am hard at work sourcing unique, trend-forward items that reflect both timeless quality and modern style. From artisan-made goods to innovative home décor and fresh garden-inspired finds, we are curating a collection that delights and surprises our customers.

Hot Trends for 2025

The world of gift-giving is evolving, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of exciting trends. Here is what is making waves:

Gardening Gear: Caring for a small pot of flowers, herbs or even a beautiful vegetable or flower garden takes the right equipment. We have a nice variety of hand tools, soaps, books and leather tool pouches to help you keep your garden beautiful and enhance your living space.

Sustainable and Healthy Cookware: Continued reports about the health issues of plastic, and toxic (and poor performing) non-stick cookware have just been confirming our decision to carry Earlywood Handmade Wood Cooking Tools, Zwilling Stainless Steel Pans and Staub Cocottes. We are expecting new shipments and colors in February and March!

Wellness and Self-Care: From mindfulness journals, gifts that promote relaxation and well-being continue to resonate. These items are perfect for nurturing a sense of balance in a busy world. Check out our line of items to promote a good night’s sleep and personal reflection.

Personal Gifts: Shoppers love giving gifts with an individualized touch. Custom art and bespoke home décor pieces are in high demand.

Vintage and Retro Aesthetic: Nostalgia is trending, with vintage-inspired designs and retro motifs capturing hearts. Think throwback patterns, cut glassware, needlework pieces. We love finding fun vintage items to mix in with our new gifts.

Looking Ahead

As we look to the year ahead, Bench & Board is committed to celebrating creativity, fostering connections, and sharing the joy of thoughtful gifting. We cannot wait to see you in the shop, online at www.benchandboard.com. Cheers to a year filled with inspiration, kindness, and beautiful surprises!

You can find our shop at:

610 Main St.

Edmonds, WA. 98020

425-712-0634