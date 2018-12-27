Sponsor spotlight: Beck’s Tribute Center gives back in 2018

Beck’s Tribute Center has had the privilege of serving Edmonds and South Snohomish County since 1952. The business was established by the Beck family, who owned and operated the funeral home and Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds until 2006. The Becks sold the business to Jim and Nancy Letson.

Beck’s has been one of the longest-tenured business members of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in working with and assisting local churches and charities for several decades.

With a continued desire to support the community, Beck’s has chosen in the spirit of the holidays to donate in 2018 to the following organization who share in helping to take care of our neighbors: The Edmonds Food Bank, The Edmonds Senior Center, Volunteers of America Western (New Lynnwood Neighborhood Service Center), Catholic Children’s Services, and PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society).