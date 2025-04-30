Sponsor spotlight: Bay Shrimp Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Elevate your salad game with a mouthwatering Bay Shrimp Caesar Salad, this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck.
– Crisp romaine lettuce
– Succulent bay shrimp
– Croutons for extra crunch
– Freshly grated parmesan cheese
– Scotty’s signature Caesar dressing
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church parking lot, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 1-3.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
