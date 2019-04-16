Sponsor spotlight: Banh Mi Bites celebrating first anniversary — free iced coffee with order April 18

Can you believe it is already one year since our grand opening on April 18, 2018? It has been an exciting year, but challenging at the same time. We learned a lot and will continue to improve our products and services.

What’s new since opening? We added Banh Mi Chicken, Banh Mi Pork, Banh Mi Beef and Banh Mi Tofu, which all have been big hits. We also added some rice dishes and many more drinks. The new Taro Bubble Tea, Fruits Drink and Mango smoothie are very popular. Online delivery through Doordash and Postmates are available if you don’t have time to stop by our restaurant.

We are very grateful for all the support, so we are doing our best to give back. We have done five fundraisers, giving away 20 percent of our sales to local elementary schools. Recently, we are sponsoring the local youth baseball team, the Honey Badgers, and its affiliate.

We could not have done it without you. As a token of our apprieciation, we are giving away one free 16 oz. iced coffee with each order on April 18, 2019, while supplies last.

Located at 23601 56th Ave. W. #600, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. www.Banhmibites.com

— Content provided by Bahn Mi Bites