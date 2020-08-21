Sponsor spotlight: AXIS Pharmacy Northwest ‘Vet of the Month’ for August 2020 is awarded to Dr. Chelsea Tripp of BARC

AXIS Pharmacy Northwest is pleased to announce that the honoree of the “Vet of the Month” for August 2020 is Chelsea Tripp of BARC (Bridge Animal Referral Center) in Edmonds, Washington. She was nominated by Dr. Mark Zacharia of Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital, who was our “Vet of the Month” for June 2020. Dr. Tripp has been practicing in the Seattle area for over eight years and is board certified in medical oncology by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. We are proud to feature Dr. Chelsea Tripp this month and invite you to read more about her life and career below.

Tell us a little bit about BARC

BARC is a specialty hospital that offers oncology, surgery and ophthalmology care for your pets. We have been in the Edmonds area for five years but serve a large demographic, spanning from the Canadian border to the Olympic peninsula and south to Des Moines.

At BARC, our purpose is to bridge the human-animal bond, so people can make the most of every moment they have with their pets. We believe in providing compassionate care for your companion with innovative and creative options to help maintain quality of life.

What type of animals do you help the most?

The majority are small animals and about 10% are exotics and zoo animals.

What makes your veterinary clinic special/unique?

We offer clinical trials and cutting-edge approaches to cancer and surgery.

When was the moment that you decided that you wanted to become a veterinarian?

When I was 12, my friend’s dog, Missy, went over an embankment on Whidbey Island and fell to the beach below. I literally started running down the hill, without hesitation, and scurried past two locked gates to get to the beach. I was carrying this Cocker Spaniel back up the hill before the adults even knew what happened. I carried her up the hill and she was taken in for evaluation. She had two broken ribs and some lung contusions, but she went on to live to the ripe age of 14. That’s when I knew.

What has been your most rewarding moment/experience as a veterinarian, thus far?

Becoming a Board Certified Medical Oncologist in 2010

For you, what is the most difficult or challenging aspect of being a veterinarian?

Managing the work-life balance. As veterinarians, we put our heart and soul into our work and try to connect with every client and patient, but they are also going through an emotional journey with a cancer diagnosis. It can be enriching but also very fatiguing. So, making sure that we take the time to renew and recover is important.

In what ways has veterinary medicine changed over the last 5-10 years?

Veterinary medicine has changed so much in the last 10 years, especially with oncology, where new drugs and new approaches are constantly being introduced. Dogs actually make a good model for human cancer in many cases and so we can try some things on the veterinary side before it goes to human clinical trials.

What is your most radical prediction for the future of veterinary medicine?

I think telemedicine is here to stay! While it was hard to even fathom having an online interaction with a client (prior to this pandemic), I believe it will become a common part of medicine in general and help to streamline care for patients who might not otherwise have access to specialty care.

What’s something that consistently surprises pet owners most about dogs or cats?

The medicine and options available to their pets. It’s a surprise for a lot of pet owners to learn that pretty much whatever is available in human medicine can also be achieved in vet medicine. We (veterinarians) are constantly making advancements in care and diagnostic tools for animals.

Which charities are you most passionate about?

Rotary (which works on a variety of community projects, both locally and internationally), PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society), the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington, Village Theater and the arts.

Outside of veterinary medicine, what are your hobbies and interests?

I have been active in Rotary since 2005 and serve as a board member for my local club as well as at the district level for District 5030 (the greater Seattle area). I also support four additional clubs as their Assistant Governor. I find it very rewarding and love to see how each club is engaging in and improving their communities. I am also an avid wine collector, coupled with an appreciation for craft cocktails, and the mastery associated with mixology.

Congratulations, Dr. Tripp! We are so appreciative of all that you do to support our animal community and wish you and your team continued success!

Learn more about BARC, their team and the services that they offer by visiting their website.

They can also found on Facebook where they love to share patient updates and graduation days from chemotherapy and cancer care. Please give them a follow!

BARC

8401 Main Street

Edmonds, WA 98026

(425) 697-2272

info@BARCseattle.com

Contact BARC today!

— Sponsored by Axis Pharmacy Northwest