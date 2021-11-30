Sponsor spotlight: Avoid frustrating shipping delays — shop local estate sales

Are you moving, downsizing, or do you just need some new furniture? Maybe you have a friend or family member who is in the middle of one of these transitions. Typically, furnishing a space is relatively simple; standard wait time may be involved if you’re having items shipped from the warehouse. However in the midst of 2021 and the pandemic, furniture shopping has not been so simple at all. Items are often unavailable, prices are high, and shipping delays are extreme.

There are many reasons this is happening now. Staffing shortages, supply chain problems, increased demand for housing, extreme weather, you name it. This is also a perfect time to flip the script and take advantage of the local estate sale market. No shipping, no supply chains, keep items out of landfills, and a chance to support a local business/family. Check out the pictures below of previous furniture pieces sold at some of Ginny’s Girls estate sales.

Whether you’re looking for a mid-century modern teak dining table, leather recliner chairs, a sleep number bed, accent tables, a vintage couch, bookshelves, patio furniture, or just anything you might want to furnish a home, shop estate sales and you will find it! And the bonus? You’re paying a bargain price, a total win-win.

Skip the wait — hit up an estate sale. Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is proud to provide estate sales and move management services throughout the Puget Sound area. We are always happy to chat with you about a potential project or one of our upcoming sales. Call or visit our website today.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

425-239-8746